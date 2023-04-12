People on the move: American Battery Factory, Scale Microgrid Solutions and more

American Battery Factory, Inc. (ABF), an emerging battery manufacturer leading the development of the first network of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactories in the United States, announced appointment of Zhenfang “Jim” Ge as chief executive officer. Ge co-founded ABF in 2021 and has acted as chairman since that time. Ge replaces Paul Charles as CEO, who resigned in early 2023 to pursue other endeavors. Ge will draw on his intimate understanding of China’s lithium-ion battery manufacturing and supply chain dominance in his capacity as CEO.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Dean Stiger started a new position as Sales Director, C&I at Veloce.

Chris Cantone started a new position as Chief Revenue Officer at Scale Microgrid Solutions.

Marc Pangburn started a new position as Chief Financial Officer at Hannon Armstrong.

Celebrating 10 Years as North America’s leading renewable energy executive search and staffing firm.

VP of Engineering Operations | Hoboken, NJ As the VP of Engineering Operations, you will be a highly experienced and forward-thinking leader with a background of developing, implementing and leading overall engineering operations for the company. The ideal candidate will balance day to day management of executing work with future planning and process development/implementation. This role will lead across several teams including engineering and project management to ensure consistent collaboration and communication. Why you should apply:

Competitive salary and bonus.

Flexible PTO

Very strong benefits package. Responsibilities:

Oversee a significant portion of the company including process review, operations and people management.

Provide leadership that coheres to the companies culture, is collaborative and consistent with implemented policies.

Manage internal team and client expectations, communicate when necessary with clients to deliver project information.

Develop project budgets.

Overview of scope and staffing to ensure the right people are doing the right jobs.

Scheduling and resource management.

Facilitate cross-team communication and collaboration.

Reporting on project status.

Develop collaborative short and long-term plans for strategy and growth.

Review operational KPIs to ensure bottom line.

Review and refresh standard operating procedures and processes if need be.

Provide mentorship of project management teams ensuring client and firm standards are upheld.

Act as a Liaison between the President and the team leads with clear communication and organization.

Any other cross functional duties that may be required. Requirements:

15+ years in engineering operations or related fields with at least 5+ years in a senior management role, supporting 250+ employees.

A Bachelors degree in engineering is a plus but not required.

Demonstrated experience managing project management and engineering operations of an engineering firm.

Capable of overseeing and managing a large portfolio of projects simultaneously.

Ability to manage nationally distributed teams.

Able to balance fast paced daily priorities with long term strategic planning and efforts.

A strong technical or engineering background is a plus.

Ability to provide insight into the companies capacity, risk management and provide issue resolution. Apply here. Referral program: Did you know EnergeiaWorks has a referral program? Here’s how it works. You send us a qualified professional in the clean energy industry, we review the candidate, and if a candidate is placed, you receive a $1,000 check and an @energeiaworks solar backpack. Send a DM or email at referral@energeiaworks.com