Sunrise brief: Maryland now the 10th state with an energy storage procurement goal

Also on the rise: Robots may help with the solar workforce challenge. Flipping the switch on the Vanderbilt I Solar Farm. And more.

Maryland passes energy storage target of 3 GW in 10 years  It is now the 10th U.S. state to set a goal for energy storage procurement.

Robotic solution designed to address solar installer shortage  A robotic PV construction solution from Sarcos delivers, detects, lifts, and places PV modules in large-scale solar plants. It has recently field tested and validated the prototype solution in a pilot project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Dominion Energy acquires utility-scale pollinator solar project in Virginia  The Longroad Energy’s 108 MW Foxhound Solar Project to be acquired by Dominion Energy was the first utility-scale solar project to receive Virginia Pollinator-Smart biodiversity certification.

50 states of solar incentives: Kansas  Kansas is expected to ramp up its solar buildout considerably over the next five years. The state sources much of its clean energy through the operation of wind turbines.

Flipping the switch on the Vanderbilt I Solar Farm  Developed and owned by Silicon Ranch, the solar facility is a significant step by Vanderbilt University toward its goal to power its campus entirely through renewable energy and become carbon neutral by 2050.

 

