Generac unveils commercial and industrial scale battery energy storage system

Generac Industrial Power, a Wisconsin-based supplier of power generation equipment and part of Generac Power Systems, Inc., unveiled its zero-emissions SBE series of stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

The SBE series pairs with on-site solar as well as with Generac’s line of gas and diesel generators for resilience during power outages. Available in energy capacities ranging from 200 kWh to 1,000 kWh, the new stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) come in a 20-foot enclosure and the company reports that it can help C&I customers save on energy costs by reducing peak charges and taking advantage of utility time-of-use rates. The systems also provide site resilience when the grid is down or suffering from power quality issues.

The SBE systems offer a local data server, an HMI interface, cloud-based monitoring, multilevel authentications for security, and more. The company reports that it supports ethernet-based communication and compatibility with third-party EMS, SCADA systems

“Energy management today increasingly means balancing a combination of carbon reduction, energy savings and energy resilience goals,” said Erik Wilde, executive vice president of industrial, Americas at Generac. “Our SBE series demonstrates advanced energy technology from a leading company with more than 60 years of experience providing energy solutions.”

The SBE series will be offered as standalone energy storage products, as well as paired with Generac’s existing lineup of generators and power-enabling products and technologies including transfer switches, breakers, remote connectivity solutions and the Concerto distributed energy resource management system. The company reports that the SBE series will be available later this year.