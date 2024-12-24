Sunrise brief: The top ten most-read solar stories of 2024

NY utility approves battery storage project on shuttered nuclear site Long Island Power Authority gives the nod to developer, enabling it to pursue final local approval for 79 MW and 50 MW facilities.
Rural electric co-ops receive $4.37 billion in clean energy funding Funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Empowering Rural America Program is available to rural electric cooperatives in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Texas.
Wisconsin steel factory powered by state’s largest behind-the-meter solar SunVest completed the 19.5MW solar project at Charter Steel, also Wisconsin’s largest single energy user.
The top ten most-read solar stories of 2024 Before we power into the new year, recharge and look back on the year’s most popular stories among pv magazine USA readers.
Christmas Day forecast delivers solar surprises for some Solcast, a DNV company, reports that, while much of the Americas will see cloudier weather than normal for the season, particularly in the eastern United States and parts of central Brazil, Europe’s solar outlook is split with high pressure over central regions bringing clearer skies to the Iberian Peninsula.
