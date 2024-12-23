Wisconsin steel factory powered by state’s largest behind-the-meter solar

SunVest Solar, a specialist in distributed renewable energy, completed a new 19.5 MW solar project at the Charter Steel manufacturing facility in Saukville, Wisconsin.

The project sits on 121.82 acres and is powered by nearly 30,000 Canadian Solar modules, a SunVest spokesperson told pv magazine USA. The developer reports that this is the largest behind-the-meter solar installation in the state and that Charter Steel is Wisconsin’s largest single-energy user.

According to Kevin Borgia, VP of external affairs and policy at SunVest, the project is unique due to its size and the fact that the customer is a steel manufacturer. “It’s a small handful of offtakers that can take nearly 20 MW dc behind the meter, plus it’s uncommon for solar to power an electric arc furnace.”

Charter Manufacturing is a family-owned group of differentiated metals manufacturing businesses founded in 1936 and headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin. The company, which employs more than 2,300 people across its businesses, has a commitment to sustainability. The company’s first solar array was installed in 2021 and uses both solar and natural gas cogeneration to manage energy consumption during high-cost production times.

“This innovative project reflects our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence while reinforcing our role as a responsible leader in the steel industry,” said Joel Casterton, president of Charter Steel.

SunVest Solar has developed and energized 300 MW of distributed-generation projects over the past five years and reports that it has 2 GW in its development pipeline.