Powin, Borrego reach storage system supply agreement

Oregon-based Powin Energy, which develops products and software including battery modules, packs, and turnkey systems, announced that it has signed a supply agreement with Borrego for 800MWh of Powin’s Stack750 storage solution.

Borrego will utilize Powin’s battery energy storage systems for both its utility-scale, standalone storage projects and its hybrid solar-plus-storage projects across the US, and the company has more than 490MWh of projects under contract in design, construction or operation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Borrego as they advance their robust solar and energy storage pipeline across the US,” said Powin Senior Vice President, Danny Lu. “This supply agreement provides Borrego and its customers the confidence they need to execute on projects, knowing Powin has the ability to backstop our commitments.”

The agreement raises Powin’s contracted pipeline of storage supply to nearly 10GWh of energy storage systems globally over the next three years.

The bulk of that supply pipeline came to be in February, when Powin announced major supply deals covering a 5.8GWh pipeline of energy storage projects in the US and Taiwan. Of those 5.8GWh, the company shared that the majority will use Powin’s Centipede product.

Powin’s Centipede consists of pre-integrated modular units containing batteries, thermal management equipment, and other safety features. According to Powin, Centipede requires half the time to procure and deploy – and uses 30% less space – than rival modular storage systems, while also reducing lifecycle costs.

The product integrates multiple Powin Stack750E battery energy storage system units, which are designed for two-to-four-hour applications, and support more than 200MWh of energy-storage capacity per acre. The third-generation battery module was updated with new thermal controls, a change Powin said will create an anticipated 80% reduction in service times.

In addition to the two aforementioned supply agreements, Powin also shares that the company has closed on more than 2GWh of contracts for the Centipede from multinational independent power producers and utilities.

Prior to announcing the 5.8GWh agreement but spurred in part due to an already-high volume of demand, Powin has come to terms on a partnership with manufacturing and supply chain business Celestica, so that the Centipede lithium-ion battery systems can be fabricated in Monterrey, Mexico, closer to the company’s Oregon headquarters.