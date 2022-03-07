Sunrise brief: Autonomous laser system clears birds from solar installations

Autonomous laser system clears birds from solar installations The Bird Control Group’s autonomous laser system reduces bird populations from inhabiting specific areas by more than 70%. In many cases, bird activity was reduced by more than 99%.

Fort Riley US Army housing gets 350 additional solar installations Fort Riley is a top solar energy producer in Kansas, a state that ranks 44th in the nation for solar.

Mitrex releases the Solar Brick–a solar-integrated building façade Mitrex solar facades are being installed on a 7000 square feet area on a building in Canada, producing an estimated 90,000 kWh of power annually.

As many as 3,000 Iowa solar customers are on a tax credit waitlist A new bill in Iowa seeks to credit these waitlisted customers, but does not extend the tax credit that has spurred $5 million a year in private investment in the state.

SolaREIT closes $100 million securitization The solar real estate investment fund, which leases solar sites from landowners, closed the deal with Nuveen.

Supply and construction partners selected for Gemini solar project Kiewit Power Constructors will serve as the project’s EPC partner, IHI Terrasun Solutions will serve as the battery integrator, and the project will use Maxeon Solar Technologies’ high efficiency bifacial solar modules.