Mitrex releases the Solar Brick–a solar-integrated building facade

Mitrex, a Canadian solar technology manufacturer, is launching the Solar Brick. This solar-integrated surface looks just like a brick wall, but embedded lie solar modules.

Mitrex Solar Brick facades can be made up of 330W solar panels, which are constructed in the same manner as Mitrex’ other BIPV panels. As shown here, the panels are backed by an aluminum honeycomb sandwiched between layers of solid aluminum sheets, making it both

lightweight and durable.

The monocrystaline solar cell is topped with a glass façade in various designs, and the the surface is coated with patented anti-reflective and anti-soiling coatings. The standard panel sizes range from 2-3.5 ft. by 4-6.66 ft. and they can customize panel sizes up to a maximum of 6.5 ft. by 12 ft. The glass is customizable and other looks include granite, porcelain, brick, wood, or customized graphics. There’s also a design that mimics roofing tiles. Mitrex said its Solar Brick is suitable for new construction projects or retrofits of older structures, including recladding or over-cladding.

“Our mission is to transform how we build our structures—electrically-powered buildings are a logical and sustainable solution to combat climate change,” says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh.

Mitrex solar facades are being put the test in an installation on a building in Etobicoke, Toronto.

The wall will cover an area of over 7,000 square feet of customized solar façade panels and has the capacity to generate 100 kW of energy. The installation is using three different colored facades with a combination of stone cladding. When complete, the wall system is expected to produce 90,000 kWh power annually.