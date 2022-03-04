Sunrise brief: Opportunities and challenges of large-format solar modules

Duke Energy 250MW solar project finds offtaker in major US retailer Midwest US retailer and grocer Meijer, along with two other corporate offtakers, will purchase a portion of the 250MW Pisgah Ridge solar project’s generation in pursuit of 50% renewable operations by 2025.

The opportunities and challenges presented by large-format modules The technology promises lower LCOE, drastic reductions in project costs, and reduced shipping costs, yet availability issues and the variance in form factors have contributed to limited field usage thus far.

Coal company Peabody launches joint venture to develop solar in mining country In a joint venture with Riverstone Credit Partners and Summit Partners Credit Advisors, R3 Renewables plans to develop over 3.3GW of solar PV and 1.6GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years.

Lawrence Berkeley report outlines shifts in demographics of US residential solar adopters Less affluent households are adopting residential solar but higher incomes found among solar-plus-storage users.

Cold weather EV bus from Canada The Electrip by Letenda is a 30-foot bus Cummins batteries and nearly 300kWh onboard.