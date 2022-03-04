Sunrise brief: Opportunities and challenges of large-format solar modules

Duke Energy 250MW solar project finds offtaker in major US retailer Midwest US retailer and grocer Meijer, along with two other corporate offtakers, will purchase a portion of the 250MW Pisgah Ridge solar project’s generation in pursuit of 50% renewable operations by 2025.
The opportunities and challenges presented by large-format modules The technology promises lower LCOE, drastic reductions in project costs, and reduced shipping costs, yet availability issues and the variance in form factors have contributed to limited field usage thus far.
Coal company Peabody launches joint venture to develop solar in mining country In a joint venture with Riverstone Credit Partners and Summit Partners Credit Advisors, R3 Renewables plans to develop over 3.3GW of solar PV and 1.6GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years.
Lawrence Berkeley report outlines shifts in demographics of US residential solar adopters Less affluent households are adopting residential solar but higher incomes found among solar-plus-storage users.
Cold weather EV bus from Canada The Electrip by Letenda is a 30-foot bus Cummins batteries and nearly 300kWh onboard.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.