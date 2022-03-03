Cold weather EV bus from Canada

Canada’s Letenda has unveiled a new electric vehicle (EV) bus designed to perform in cold weather conditions, called the Electrip. This 30-foot bus is built with 222-296kWh Cummins lithium-ion batteries and can charge in two hours with a 150kW DC charger.

The Cummins batteries are controlled by an onboard battery management system that is web-connected for fleet management. Letenda said the bus is “highly efficient” but has not yet released a range. The battery management system features liquid cooling.

The Electrip doesn’t just swap out a diesel engine for electric batteries, it also makes changes to bus design for a more comfortable passenger experience, said Letenda. Due to a low-profile electric drivetrain, the bus has a low floor and high ceilings.

The wheels on the bus are moved to the ends of the vehicle, allowing for tighter turn radiuses and more onboard space. Unlike an ordinary bus, the rear wheels can be turned in the opposite direction to further tighten the turning radius.

The bus is highly insulated for efficiency in warm and cold climates. It has heated surfaces on the windshield and windows, and radiant floor heating for passenger comfort.

The Alternative Fuels Data Center estimates transit buses average about 3.3 mpg. They outperform cars by measure of passenger-mile per gallon but are yet another opportunity for decarbonization. Beyond carbon mitigation, electric buses add additional benefits, like vehicle-to-grid or vehicle-to-vehicle charging services. These services can ease strain on the electric grid and make for a more efficient energy ecosystem.