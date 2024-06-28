In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Dissecting a $600,000 tax credit transfer In the past, even the smallest projects that attracted tax equity investors required $1 to $2 million in tax benefits to offset the $75,000 in fees. That landscape is now evolving.

1.2 MW Gainesville, Florida solar farm.

Image: Basis Climate

Top solar panel brands in reliability, quality, and performance Solar modules are evaluated in the Renewable Energy Test Center annual PV Module Index. Overall top performers (in alphabetical order): Astronergy, ES Foundry, Gstar, JA Solar, Longi Solar, Runergy, SolarSpace, Trina Solar, and Yingli Solar.

Maine may design a distribution system operator to advance distributed energy resources  The Pine Tree State has hired a consulting firm to evaluate whether forming a distribution system operator could speed deployment of distributed energy resources and support other state goals. Consultants are reviewing how the approach is used in five other countries.

City of Detroit to install solar in mostly vacant neighborhoods  Three Detroit neighborhoods were chosen as sites for solar facilities. The City plans to build 33 MW of solar to power its municipal buildings.

See where solar manufacturing is planned in North America on Sinovoltaics’ Supply Chain map The up-to-date map provides details on 95 factories producing PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, up from 81 in the first quarter.

 

