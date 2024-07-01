Sunrise brief: Map shows current and planned solar manufacturing in North America

Sinovoltaics updates North American solar module manufacturing map The latest North American manufacturing hub report from Sinovoltaics maps current and planned capacity for 95 plants in the region’s PV module supply chain. The report tracks announcements of current and future capacities at plants producing PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon.

Carbon removal necessary for solving climate crisis By combining a rapid shift to 100% clean energy with large-scale deployment of carbon removal solutions, we can create a true climate restoration future – one with a healthy, livable planet for generations to come.

Roadmap to designing an efficient community solar program The Coalition for Community Solar Access released a Policy Roadmap that offers legislative guidance including model legislation.

New Mexico solar output drops amid heatwave-induced storms In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that summer weather and a heat dome have brought increased irradiance to both US coasts. As a result, much of the continental United States saw irradiance moderately above average, 5-10% above historical June averages, with the increase most notable along the East Coast.

Solar modules prices trend lower on weak demand, oversupply In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Dimension Energy plans $1.1 billion community solar buildout by 2025 Dimension plans to develop 500 MW of community solar assets by the end of next year.

Smart inverter adoption is generally slow nationwide, says Sunrun executive To greatly increase hosting capacity for distributed solar and storage, Sunrun executive Stephen Rymsha calls for faster adoption of smart inverters using default settings, along with related consumer protections, and ultimately a plug-and-play experience for customers buying rooftop solar.