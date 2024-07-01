Trina Solar begins mass production of 430-455 W full-black modules

From pv magazine Global
China-headquartered PV manufacturer Trina Solar said it has started mass production of its new full-black, n-type, tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) monocrystalline PV modules.
“The Vertex S+ full black module is specifically designed for PV residential settings, combining high performance with a sleek, modern appearance that seamlessly integrates with various architectural styles,” the company said. “With a full black aesthetic design, it measures 1762 mm x 1134 mm and weighs just 21 kg.”
According to the company, the product comes in six versions, each with varying peak power ratings and module efficiencies. The basic 430 W version has an efficiency of 21.5%, while the largest 455 W variant has an efficiency of 22.8%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.4 V to 53.4 V, and short-circuit current spans from 10.59 A to 10.77 A.
The 144-cell panels operate between -40 C and 85 C (-40 F to 185 F). They come with a product warranty of up to 25 years and a power warranty of 30 years. Trina reports that the panels boast ultra-low degradation rates, with only 1% degradation in the first year and 0.4% annual degradation.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.