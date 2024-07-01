Trina Solar begins mass production of 430-455 W full-black modules

Trina Solar says it has launched mass production of 430 W to 455 W full-black PV modules. The Vertex S+ panels have efficiencies of up to 22.8% and weigh 21 kg, with a 1.6 mm x 1.6 mm dual-glass design.

Vertex S+ full black module

Image: Trina Solar

China-headquartered PV manufacturer Trina Solar said it has started mass production of its new full-black, n-type, tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) monocrystalline PV modules.

“The Vertex S+ full black module is specifically designed for PV residential settings, combining high performance with a sleek, modern appearance that seamlessly integrates with various architectural styles,” the company said. “With a full black aesthetic design, it measures 1762 mm x 1134 mm and weighs just 21 kg.”

According to the company, the product comes in six versions, each with varying peak power ratings and module efficiencies. The basic 430 W version has an efficiency of 21.5%, while the largest 455 W variant has an efficiency of 22.8%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.4 V to 53.4 V, and short-circuit current spans from 10.59 A to 10.77 A.

The 144-cell panels operate between -40 C and 85 C (-40 F to 185 F). They come with a product warranty of up to 25 years and a power warranty of 30 years. Trina reports that the panels boast ultra-low degradation rates, with only 1% degradation in the first year and 0.4% annual degradation.

