UL Solutions introduces new testing protocol for residential battery storage systems

From pv magazine ESS News site

Electrical standards provider UL Solutions has announced a new testing protocol that addresses fire service organizations’ demand for enhanced evaluations of residential battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The UL 9540B Outline of Investigation for Large-Scale Fire Test for Residential Battery Energy Storage Systems includes a testing protocol with a robust ignition scenario and enhanced acceptance criteria. It addresses the fire propagation behavior of a BESS if a thermal runaway propagation event leading to an internal fire were to occur during the system’s lifetime.

Since battery energy storage systems were first deployed a decade ago, UL Solutions has been addressing the associated fire safety concerns by working with fire protection and battery experts, original equipment manufacturers, code authorities and other key stakeholders to enhance the test methods for evaluating thermal runaway fire propagation in BESS.

The organization previously developed the energy storage industry’s safety benchmarks – UL 9540, the Standard for Energy Storage Systems and Equipment, and UL 9540A, the Standard for Test Method for Evaluating Thermal Runaway Fire Propagation in Battery Energy Storage Systems.

