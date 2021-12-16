Canadian BIPV maker releases 350 W shingle-mimicking modules

Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology, a leader in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), released a 350 W solar roof panel. The modules are designed to mimic the look of a shingled roof, retaining significant power output while considering the aesthetics of the home.

The panels feature hidden framing that allows for visual integration with non-solar roof sections, and customizable tempered glass in four different shades, including slate and shingle-like designs. The Solar Roof is also integrated with an anti-soiling coating.

The black asphalt mono module offers up to 300 W and open-circuit voltage up to 1000V, while the black slate mono module produces up to 350 W nominal max power and 1000V. The modules measure 80”x40” and have a temperature coefficient of –0.36% per Celsius.

Mitrex Solar Roof panels are manufactured in Ontario, Canada and are backed by a 25-year warranty. The company said the roof-integrated PV can be installed using the same methods of traditional panel installation.

This product release comes on the heels of Mitrex’s release of its most powerful solar panel to-date: a two-module 790 W panel.

The panel is built of two 395 W modules and contains 144 monocrystalline cells with 22.5% efficiency. The 790W panel is coated with patented anti-reflective technology, which involves color-treating the glass through pigments that are fused into the glass itself.

Mitrex also makes smaller solar modules, as well as PV facades, solar cladding, solar glass and BIPV systems.