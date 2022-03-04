Fort Riley US Army housing gets 350 additional solar installations

With an additional 350 solar systems to be installed at the Fort Riley military base, 1,600 homes on the base will be solar powered–and there’s more to come.

Corvias,the project developer is a solar installer headquartered in East Greenwich, RI. Corvias has been a partner for 20 years to the US Military under the Department of Defense’s Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) program. Upon completeion of approximately 350 additional solar systems as part of its second phase of its solar project at Fort Riley, there will be panels on more than 1,600 homes on the base.

The project is being completed in two phases, and when both are complete they will offset an estimated 40% of annual electricity consumed by on-post family housing and is expected to generate 15,000MWh in the first year of full operation–enough to power more than 1,300 homes annually, or the equivalent of planting six million trees or saving 450,000 gallons of fuel.

“This achievement reflects our continued commitment to the Department of Defense (DoD) and to energy conservation,” said Corvias Managing Director Peter Sims.

A third phase will begin later this year and will include Onyx Construction, a vertically integrated renewable energy developer headquartered in New York City that has over 184MW of operating assets as of February 2022, . The plan for this phase is to complete two ground mount solar arrays within the housing community. When all three phases of the program is complete, about half the homes on the Fort Riley base will be powered by solar.

The completion of this three-part project will help advance the DoD’s goal to provide 100% of each military installation’s critical-mission energy load by the end of 2030.