People on the Move: NextEra, Avangrid, Cypress Creek, David Energy and more  

Armando Pimentel rejoined NextEra Energy as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Florida Power & Light. Pimentel joins FP&L in place of Eric Silagy, who is retiring from NextEra Energy after 20 years, including 11 as CEO of FP&L. As part of the move, John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO of NextEra Energy will become chairman of FP&L.

From 2008 to 2019, Pimentel served as Chief Financial Officer to NextEra Energy and FP&L, and in 2011 he served as president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the utility’s power generation subsidiary, a position he held until March 2019 when he retired. He officially joins FP&L as CEO on February 15, 2023.

At another Florida utility, Justin Thames joined TECO Energy as Director of State Government Relations of the utility’s government relations team. Before TECO, Thames spent 14 years in various roles at the Florida Institute of CPAs, where he was most recently Chief External Affairs Officer. In his new role, Thames will be responsible for cultivating and managing government relationships at the state level, identifying state government issues that will impact the company and developing policy positions on state issues. He holds a BS from Florida State University.

Ben Fried was named to the board of directors and as a senior advisor to ZOLA Electric, an off-grid power company for emerging markets. Fried is an information technology executive most recently serving as Chief Information Officer of Google, where he spent 14 years leading a team of thousands of engineers. For the internet company he crafted a new vision for IT and used Google’s product engineering disciplines to build breakthrough solutions to Enterprise problems. Prior to Google, Fried spent 13 years at Morgan Stanley, where he designed and built the investment bank’s e-commerce and intranet architecture and infrastructure.

Neil Manning started a new role as Chief Operating Officer at Array Technologies. Prior to joining Array, Manning was responsible for Rotork’s Oil & Gas, and Site Services divisions. While at Rotork, he formed the company’s Aftermarket program and launched Rotork’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focused strategy. Prior to that, Manning held senior roles at Velocitel, SiteSafe and Corning. He holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Jeremy Wodakow started a new position as Chief Revenue Officer of Cypress Creek Renewables. Prior to Cypress Creek, he served as Managing Director of Axpo US, a Swiss solar developer. In his new role, he will focus on building and maintaining offtake relationships and developing a trading and risk management team to optimize Cypress Creek’s growing portfolio of operating assets. Before Axpo, Wodakow held senior roles as Head of North American Gas & Power Origination and Structuring at Noble Americas, Principal at TPG Capital and Vice President of Commodity Sales and Structuring for Goldman Sachs.

Arianna Gianakopoulos started a new role as Senior Product Manager at David Energy, a Brooklyn, N.Y. retail energy provider which sources distributed energy resources. Prior to David Energy, Gianakopoulous was Innovation Product Manager, EV Solutions at Uplight Energy, an energy technology company that was the byproduct of the merger of Tendril and Simple Energy by AES Corporation.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Ben Macias started a new position as Chief Revenue Officer at Shoals Technologies Group. Previously serving as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing since 2021, Macias has been responsible for sales, marketing, and developing go-to-market strategies for international markets of the solar electrical wiring company. Macias also works cross-functionally with engineering to develop and bring new products to market. As CRO, Macias will work to connect different revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations to further improve Shoals’ sales performance and ensure customer satisfaction.

John Kemp started a new role as Director of Origination, Eastern Region, at Avangrid Renewables, the renewable energy power business of Iberdrola utility Avangrid. Kemp has been with Avangrid Renewables for over two years, first as its senior business development manager. Before that he held senior roles in solar business development at Silicon Ranch, E-ON, Hanwha Qcells and Robert Bosch.





Craig Noxon started a new position as Director of Enterprise Sales at Stem, a demand side energy storage developer of grid-scale projects. Prior to Stem, Noxon held senior sales roles at Mainspring Energy, REC Solar, Bloom Energy and Hewlett-Packard.

Design Engineer, Solar | Houston, TX

The Design Engineer performs all duties associated with the detailed design of utility-scale solar projects with integrated battery energy storage. In this role, you will ensure that engineering is complete, accurate and constructible for all elements of a project’s scope. You will oversee contractor’s engineering performance and coordinates all contractor and owner’s engineering interfaces in addition to ensuring projects are completed according to project construction drawings and in accordance with project specifications, quality and performance requirements.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in electrical, chemical, industrial, or mechanical engineering

4-5 Years of Professional experience preferably in an Engineering discipline; other relevant, desired, experience includes solar and/or energy storage

Experience with construction and execution of solar projects

Experience with construction and execution of battery storage projects

CAD profiency

Knowledge of engineering fundamentals

This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design of electrical power generating facilities

Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of PV solar power facilities

Knowledge of the design and operation of lithium-ion battery storage systems

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of National Electric Code and IEEE Standards

Proficient with PVSyst, PVcase, and Helioscope or similar software packages

Knowledge of SCADA and DAS systems

Professional Engineering license is preferred

