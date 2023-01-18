Sunrise brief: SolarEdge ships battery cells to stationary energy storage market

Solar on affordable-housing complex in Austin provides free energy to residents Foundation Communities, Spear Commercial & Industrial, and Trina Solar US partner to bring equitable renewable energy project to life.

SolarEdge ships battery cells to stationary energy storage market The global inverter and storage manufacturer began shipping NMC pouches from its Sella 2, South Korea production line.

U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use California-based Yoshino Technology has developed portable batteries using solid-state Li-NCM cell technology. The four variants come with power outputs of 330 W, 660 W, 2,000 W, and 4,000 W.

RFP alert: East Bay Municipal Utility District seeks turnkey solar canopy structures Two canopy structures are needed, both of which will have PV systems connected to new PG&E service under California Net Metering 2.0.

EV buyers’ experience, affordability options grow in new J.D. Power EV Index Initial findings show an imbalance of electric vehicles on the road to charging infrastructure, among other factors.

2022 energy storage financing, M&A activity increases Mercom reports that equity financing and M&A transactions were both up more than 55% in 2022, as the energy transition draws new levels of investment.

Inside the $455 billion U.S. investment in electric vehicles The United States private sector makes up for nearly a quarter of the $860 billion in global EV investment announcements through 2030. Funding opportunities via legislation more than double that figure.

Hoymiles introduces lower-cost solar microinverters for U.S. market The new series of microinverters can connect to up to four modules at once and contain two maximum power point trackers.