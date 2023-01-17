Hoymiles introduces lower-cost solar microinverters for U.S. market

Hoymiles, a Hangzhou, China-based microinverter manufacturer and smart energy provider announced a series of new microinverters to be sold in the U.S. market. The products are marketed as cost-effective versions of the company’s HMS series of microinverters. The new HMS-C series of microinverters are available in North America, Europe, and Oceania.

The microinverters have four input channels, supporting up to four modules per device. Three series of HMS-C microinverters were released, including the 1600C, designed for 320 W to 540 W modules, the 1800C, designed for 360 W to 600 W, and the 2000C, designed for 400 W to 670 W+ solar modules.

The CEC peak efficiency is up to 96.7% and the maximum power point (MPPT) efficiency is 99.8%. The microinverters are housed in an IP67 rated enclosure, performing even after a short immersion in water.

The new series of microinverters features two MPPT instead of four, which the company said strikes a balance between performance and cost-efficacy.

“We are constantly thinking about delivering the best energy solution to our clients with lower costs. This is also how we strive to make open energy for all. By optimizing product design and making innovations, we want more users to access clean solar energy at affordable prices,” said Steven Zhang, senior product engineer, Hoymiles.

Both series feature Sub-1G wireless connectivity for reliable communication over long distances when paired with the company’s data transfer units (DTU).

Hoymiles’ smart monitoring platform, S-Miles Cloud, is compatible with the new devices. The platform provides users with visual data on the system energy production and usage. It also provides proactive alerts for maintenance needs and overall system performance indicators.