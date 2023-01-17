RFP alert: East Bay Municipal Utility District seeks turnkey solar canopy structures

East Bay Municipal Utility District issued a request for proposal for turnkey canopy structures with mounted solar photovoltaic systems.

There are two existing sites proposed for turnkey canopy structures with photovoltaic (PV) systems. One site in Stockton, Calif., will require a warehouse style canopy. The other site in Oakland, Calif., will require a Tee-style canopy. This is a public works project with prevailing wage requirements. The project developer is to provide turnkey canopy and solar, including but not limited to: design, construction, and permitting for the structures together with a fully operational PV system interconnected to a new PG&E service under the Net Energy Metering (NEM2) Sub-schedule Net Energy Metering Aggregation (NEM2A) Tariff. The developer is solely responsibility for meeting NEM2 requirements and shall make best effort to complete required submittals by the NEM2 program sunset date. PG&E’s NEM2 program concludes on April 13, 2023.

Specific requirements of the program are noted in the Specific Requirements section of this RFP. Additional information on PG&E’s NEM2 program and key changes to the program can be found at: Net Energy Metering 2 Program Introduction (pge.com) with additional information specific to NEM2A found here: PG&E NEM2A.

Project developers who wish to participate should review the RFP documents Turnkey Canopy Structures with Mounted Photovoltaic (PV) System. :: East Bay Municipal Utility District (ebmud.com) and completed proposals electronically on or before February 6, 2023, 4:00 p.m. PST.