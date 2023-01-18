People on the Move: Spearmint Energy, Convergent, Wolfspeed, GoodWe, and more.

Spearmint Energy, a renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage, announced that Peter K. Rood, former chief development officer at GlidePath Power Solutions LLC, has joined the company as chief development officer.
Convergent Energy and Power, a provider of energy storage solutions in North America, announced the appointment of the former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Neil Chatterjee, to the company’s Board of Directors.
Alliant Energy announced that Lisa Barton will be joining the company as president and chief operating officer. She will oversee its two public utility subsidiaries as well as customer experience, sustainability and regulatory strategies.
Wolfspeed, Inc., a leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced the promotion of Elif Balkas. In her role as vice president of research and development in Wolfspeed’s Materials organization, Balkas shaped the company’s technical strategy on wide bandgap materials and drove its development execution to maintain Wolfspeed’s position as a leader in Silicon Carbide for Power and RF device applications.
Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:
Braulio Escobar started a new position as director of business development, East at GoodWe
Christopher Canfield started a new position as director of sales and marketing, ESS at LG ESS
Jessica Elendical started a new position as global head of strategy and business development, Alternatives at DWS Group
Finance Associate | New York, NY
Main Activities
- Financial modelling and valuations of projects
- Perform and effectively coordinate timely and accurate analysis of potential target projects and other internal and external business opportunities.
- Develops memorandum and presentations that clearly communicate evaluation results, assumptions, and recommendations.
- Support execution of construction debt, term debt and/or tax equity
- Maintain ongoing relationships with Investors through presentations, diligence requests, etc.
- Support development, construction, and asset management teams with financial and risk analysis
- Assist in the preparation of board and investor presentations
- In addition to managing transactional deal flow, responsible for researching and developing business case(s) for emerging market opportunities
- Develop accurate budgets based on departmental and business unit plans;
Minimum Requirements and Skills:
- A record of academic and professional achievement, well developed communication skills, the ability to collaborate well with a small team, proven organizational acumen working on multiple projects, and a high level of motivation are vital in this role
- Bachelor’s Degree required (Math/Econ/Finance/Engineering or related preferred)
- Advanced Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint skills
- Detail oriented and able to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to continuously prioritize effectively
- 3-5 years of experience working in energy, renewables, or finance
