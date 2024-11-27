Sunrise brief: Maxeon Solar pivots business to focus exclusively on U.S. market

Fifteen states shine with 50%+ solar growth in a year The U.S. saw solar power generation grow by 21.6% over the last year, with 26 states outpacing the national average. Among these, a group of 15 states achieved remarkable growth of over 50%, led by some surprising players.

Torus unveils flywheel, battery energy storage, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions The Utah-based flywheel specialist and energy management company has recently unveiled its full-stack suite of commercial energy storage, management, and security products.

World’s largest second-life battery storage project joins Texas grid In what appears to be the world’s largest project of the kind, Element Energy’s 53 MWh storage project – consisting of repurposed EV batteries – is now operating in West Central Texas.

Energy Department announces $289.7 million loan guarantee for widespread VPPs The conditional loan guarantee will help deploy up to 1,000 solar and battery energy storage systems in a virtual power plant that spans as many as 27 states.

Maxeon Solar pivots business to focus exclusively on U.S. market The solar panel manufacturer announced a five-year lease of a factory in Albuquerque, New Mexico.