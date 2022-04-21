Sunrise brief: Two surveys on fallout from anti-circumvention investigation show a hard road ahead for US solar industry

Broad Reach Power procures 9 MWh of battery systems from CATL for solar portfolio in Texas Six ERCOT projects will contribute over 900 MWh to the Texas grid and will reach commercial operation in 2023.

People on the Move: Maxeon Solar Technologies, PowerMarket, Ulteig and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Sunrun says better policy is needed to add “vast” amounts of distributed solar and storage “Given our climate crisis, state utility commissions must act with urgency and prioritize innovation in the way utilities are regulated,” says the Sunrun policy team in a paper. Noting great progress by Hawaii and Vermont, they also call for state regulators to “rethink” how utilities make money.

New JM Steel manufacturing plant will have a Nextracker tracker production line The facility will use state-of-the-art low-carbon steel manufacturing to deliver multi-GW of solar tracker capacity annually.

Anti-circumvention survey results indicate that ‘baseless investigation’ stands in the way of achieving President Biden’s climate goals More than 600 respond to SEIA anti-circumvention survey, indicating a threat to business profits, careers and a slowing of the tremendous progress that the US solar industry has made toward a clean energy future.

California utility SDG&E sees utility scale solar growing greater than 10X by 2045 San Diego Gas & Electric has put out a decarbonization roadmap, and suggests that the current rate of change is 4.5X too slow to meet 2045 carbon neutrality goals.

Ohio regulators to review two massive renewable energy project proposals The proposals are for Innergex’s 200 MW Palomino Solar Energy Project and EDP Renewables’ 200 MW/800 MWh Flint Grid battery energy storage facility.

Survey finds Commerce’s anti-circumvention case cuts Biden’s solar goal in half In a survey of solar project developers, the American Clean Power Association found that 47% of the 81 GW needed to be deployed in 2022-2023 to achieve national clean energy and climate goals is impacted by the Department of Commerce’s actions.