Broad Reach Power procures 900 MWh of battery systems from CATL for solar portfolio in Texas

Broad Reach Power, a Houston-based independent power producer, has advanced its ERCOT portfolio through the procurement of over 900 MWh of battery systems from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL). Broad Reach plans to install these systems in six of its projects in Texas in 2023.
“This battery purchase continues our focus and progress towards the scale Broad Reach plans to achieve in ERCOT and other markets in the US. Our mission is to keep the grid clean, affordable and reliable,” says Doug Moorehead, Chief Operating Officer at Broad Reach.
Broad Reach Power owns a 21 GW portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah, and Texas. In Texas the company operates 17 energy storage resources representing a nearly $200 million investment, providing energy reliability services to the ERCOT, electric cooperatives, retail electric providers, and municipal utilities. This recent transaction is its second large procurement from CATL. In 2021, Broad Reach installed 200 MWh of CATL equipment in its Bat Cave and North Fork projects, both now operating in ERCOT.
“By further leveraging CATL’s innovative battery technologies and Broad Reach’s capabilities and network in the renewable energy industry, we will further facilitate the energy transition and the drive toward carbon neutrality in Texas and the US,” said Tan Libin, President of Energy Storage at CATL.
CATL is a Chinese energy storage specialist. The company recently opened its first battery manufacturing plant outside of China in Thuringia, Germany. The German plant is expected to begin production by the end of 2022, with an anticipated production capacity of 14 GWh and the potential to create 2,000 jobs.
The headline was ammended on 4/21/22 to correct the amount of energy storage.
