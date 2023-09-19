Sunrise brief: Solar giants bet big on U.S. manufacturing

Hoymiles introduces hybrid inverters for residential solar and storage The inverters support 120 V/ 240 V backup power without an external transformer.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning unveils residential dual-fuel heat pump system Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning developed a residential dual fuel heat pump system that combines an air source heat pump and a gas furnace. The manufacturer says the furnace is designed to ensure there is no compromise in heating performance, even when temperatures are extremely low.

Enel triples its operational utility-scale storage capacity in Texas Enel’s five new systems have added 369 MW of utility-scale energy storage capacity to the Texas energy grid, decreasing the risk of rolling blackouts during peak consumption.

“The times of supply shortage are over,” solar giants bet big on U.S. manufacturing Three factories announced by three major solar panel suppliers will add 15 GW of manufacturing capacity. In 2021, the U.S. had about 7 GW of module manufacturing capacity.

Redflow and Ameresco to deploy prototype microgrid at Stewart Air National Guard Base The Department of Air Force plans to use the repowered solar microgrid with 1.2 MWh to 1.4 MWh of energy storage to provide energy resilience for critical loads on the base. The microgrid will also provide a dispatchable solar-plus-storage resource capable of peak shaving.