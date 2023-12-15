Sunrise brief: Guidance released for 45x clean energy manufacturing tax credits

IBEW union members to build SunZia transmission line Developer Pattern Energy estimates the $5 billion project, the largest renewable energy project in North American history, will power more than 3 million homes annually when complete, all while creating more than 2,000 construction jobs.
Using waste heat from PV panels to generate residential hot water Scientists in the United States has developed a new photovoltaic-thermal system design that utilizes parallel water pipes as a cooling system to reduce the operating temperature of photovoltaic panels. The waste heat generated by this process is then used to generate domestic hot water.
Form Energy awarded $30 million for 100-hour iron-air battery project in California The California Energy Commission awarded a contract to deploy a 5 MW / 500 MWh energy storage project in Mendocino County.
Guidance released for 45x clean energy manufacturing tax credits The IRS has released guidelines for attaining the lucrative manufacturing credits contained within the Inflation Reduction Act.
Record-breaking Q3 for U.S. energy storage deployment Wood Mackenzie/ACP report estimates that grid scale energy storage deployment increased by 37% quarter on quarter.
