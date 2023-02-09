Sunrise brief: State of the Union celebrates investment in clean energy

Desert Quartzite solar-plus-storage plant gets greenlight from BLM The utility solar project will result in capital investment of $1 billion and supply clean power to roughly 120,000 homes. The facility is expected to create more than 900 construction jobs and is expected to reach commercial scale operations by December 2024.

Biden celebrates 100,000 jobs and near half-trillion dollar investment in clean energy More than $60 billion in private investments in clean energy have been announced since the landmark Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August. The Act includes $370 billion in climate and energy spending.

Battery supply chain state of health As the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act demonstrated, companies preparing to spend big on batteries are at risk of being blindsided by supply-chain-related legislation. Here are some tips on how US developers can anticipate policy curveballs.

People on the Move: Qcells, Complete Solaria, Innagreen Investments and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

50 states of solar incentives: Ohio Solar currently provides less than 1% of Ohio’s electrical needs. That is expected to change, however, as nearly 8.8 GW of mostly utility-scale solar is expected to be installed over the next five years, making Ohio one of the top five solar states in the country.

Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S. Linton said its initial investment of $10M will be used to add a new facility, establish a demonstration line, and build 1 to 2 gigawatts of production capacity, all by the end of year one.

Reactivate Illinois community solar program enrollment begins The Illinois projects provide benefits to income-qualified and energy transition communities and will deliver enough clean energy to power about 1,200 homes, providing customers a combined projected savings of $12 million over 20 years.

Sodium aluminum battery for renewables storage U.S. researchers have designed a molten salt battery that uses an aluminum cathode that charges quickly and reportedly enables longer-duration discharge.

EV battery has 50% more energy density than traditional lithium-ion, 10-minute charge A $32 million series B fund will support the buildout of a novel silicon anode electric vehicle battery.