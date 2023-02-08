People on the Move: Qcells, Complete Solaria, Innagreen Investments and more

Complete Solaria, Inc., a solar technology, services, and installation company, announced that Brian Wuebbels has been named chief financial officer, effective February 1, 2023. Wuebbels brings more than 20 years of financial and executive experience, having served as CFO and in senior leadership positions for public and private solar and industrial companies throughout his career, including companies such NIDEC, GCL Solar Materials, SunEdison, Honeywell, and General Electric.

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) hired community organizer and advocate Stephanie Burgos-Veras as its senior manager of equity programs. Stephanie is charged with leading CCSA’s equity-related initiatives in community solar markets across the U.S., including working with state governments and community advocates to ensure existing and future community solar programs are benefiting underserved communities.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

George Gunnoe started a new position as senior development manager at Qcells USA Corp.

Michael Capaldo was promoted to vice president, construction and operations

at Innagreen Investments.

Jared Alvord started a new position as senior sirector, Renewable Energy Solutions (US)

at World Kinect Energy Services.

Celebrating 10 Years as North America’s leading renewable energy executive search and staffing firm.

Energy Storage Developer | New York, NY

The Energy Storage Manager will look to bring energy storage projects from origination through to completion across the US. This position reports to the head of the storage division and is designed to allow new hires to grow into a senior position over time.

Why you should apply:

Competitive salary and bonus.

Health, dental and other benefits

Equal opportunity employer.

Responsibilities:

Originate new project opportunities.

Create pitch presentations with detailed descriptions and visuals.

Work with engineering both internal and external for site evaluations.

Review project goals.

Develop site layouts.

Creating interconnections and permitting applications.

Write and manage grant program and incentive applications.

Requirements:

BA in engineering (electrical or mechanical) preferred, or related field.

3+ years experience with energy storage development and interconnections.

Ability to utilize engineering design and other software tools.

Must have strong communication ability, verbally, remote and written.

Self-starter mentality.

Apply here.