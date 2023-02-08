Sunrise brief: Solar microgrid to support critical water infrastructure

Solar microgrid to support critical water infrastructure An Ohio water station will enhance its ability to deliver safe and clean water during extended grid outages.

World’s largest used EV battery power facility in California The largest UL-certified facility was expanded by 1,300 former Honda Clarity EV batteries, bringing its total storage capacity to 25 MWh.

New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential, off-grid PV Discovery Battery’s new lithium iron phosphate battery system has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. Up to six 5.12 kWh battery modules can be stacked in a single enclosure, and up to four enclosures can be connected in parallel for a total capacity of 120 kWh.

Enel adds 2 GW of North America renewable capacity in 2022 Utility-scale solar and wind projects developed by Enel totaled 1.98 GW last year, while power purchase agreements reached 630 MW. The company added three major North American businesses last year.

Dronebase rebrands as Zeitview to scale aerial solar scanning Zeitview issues real-time ratings from A to D for operational solar projects of 1 MW and larger.

Multi-unit housing EV chargers participate in demand response program The partnership between AutoGrid and SWTCH Energy marks the first demand response program in North America to incorporate EV chargers in multi-unit residential buildings

California coalition calls for RTO in the West “Lights On California” believes it’s time for California to consider clean energy solutions both within and beyond its borders to prevent blackouts, reduce energy costs, and transition to 100% clean energy.