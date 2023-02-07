New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential, off-grid PV

From pv magazine global

Canadian energy storage specialist Discover Battery has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential off-grid solar, home backup power, and microgrids.

The Element system has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. A single battery module has a capacity of 5.12 kWh, measures 497 mm x 439 mm x 133.5 mm, and weighs in at 44 kg. It comes with a 10-year warranty.

“Element ESS battery modules are manufactured with the highest-grade cobalt-free LiFePO4 cells for reliability and long life,” the manufacturer said. “Discover’s GEN-4, high-current [battery management system (BMS)] delivers superior peak power for demanding loads and lightning-fast 1 C charge and discharge rates.”

The battery discharges in ambient temperatures between -20 C and 55 C, and charges at temperatures between 0 C and 45 C.

“Element ESS battery modules are available with an optional BMS-managed heat mat that allows for operation in cold climates,” Discovery Battery stated on its website.

Up to six battery modules can be stacked to reach 30.72 kWh of capacity. Discovery Battery offers indoor and outdoor enclosures to store the battery modules. Up to four enclosures can be connected in parallel to reach 120 kWh.

The new product is IP20 rated and UL9540A tested. It is awaiting UL1973 and UL9540-BESS certification for the North American market. Discovery Battery is presenting the Element energy storage system at Intersolar North America, taking place in California from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16.