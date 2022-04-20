People on the Move: Maxeon Solar Technologies, PowerMarket, Ulteig and more

Maxeon Solar Technologies announced that Donald Colvin will succeed Kevin Kennedy as its new chairman of the board of directors, effective as of April 12.

Colvin is a seasoned business leader who has held a number of leadership positions for multinational companies, including the role of Chief Financial Officer for ON Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, Isola, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and European Silicon Structures. Colvin currently serves as an independent director for Maxeon’s Board, Chairman of its Audit Committee and member of its Coordination Committee and Compensation Committee.

PowerMarket announced that Brad Tito is joining the team as Director of Community Energy in the Orchard Park, NY office.

Tito has spent the last seven years at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) where he developed and managed NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program. Under Tito’s leadership of the program, 730 local governments – representing 18.5 million New Yorkers – completed thousands of high impact clean energy actions. Prior to NYSERDA, Brad spent more than a decade working in local government for both the City of Yonkers and Nassau County on sustainability and clean energy initiatives.

Tito recently led a stakeholder collaborative process with the New York State Department of Public Service on the development of rules and requirements for opt-out community distributed generation (CDG) programs as part of community choice aggregation. Opt-out CDG allows thousands of homes and small businesses within a municipal jurisdiction to be enrolled all at once into community solar projects through a single municipal contract.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Mark Scheid has been promoted to Market Director of Power at Ulteig. Janice Redmond has been promoted to VP of Corporate Strategy and Development at Action Land & Environmental Services Ltd.

Sponsored: Solar Project Manager – Los Angeles, CA

The Solar Project Manager will be responsible for managing C&I-scale project development from conception to project construction. The Solar PM will take on project management tasks (in conjunction with EPC contractor) related to transmission distribution, interconnection agreements, environmental studies, project permitting, resource assessment, equipment selection, and contract negotiation. The Project Manager will lead, manage, and create proposal documentation and lead the public RFP process for EPC construction contractors and subcontractors. The Project Manager will also be the primary point of contact with clients, independent consultants, and partners.

Requirements:

B.S. Degree preferred

7+ years of C&I-scale solar project management or construction management

Excellent knowledge of and passion for renewable energy with a track record of solar and energy storage projects

Knowledge of EPC contracts, transmission, interconnection procedures, and environmental permitting.

Experience budgeting and estimating projects

Must have the ability to manage projects, and achieve time goals and deliver results

Strong communication, analytical, and organizational skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and MS Project

Ability to travel up to 25% within assigned territory for pre-construction meetings, site visits, permitting meetings, and development sites

More information is available here.