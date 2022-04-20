Sunrise brief: Statevolt shares plans to build $4 billion EV battery gigafactory with 54 GWh output in southern California

SunStyle brings its solar shingles to the US market The “Dragonscale” diamond-shaped tiles are designed to completely cover the roof as an integrated solar system.

EV battery gigafactory with 54 GWh output planned for southern California To supply the buildout of about 650,000 EV batteries per year, a new company called Statevolt signed a letter of intent to build a $4 billion facility that sources local lithium.

Urban Electric Power unveils 1 MWh battery system at the San Diego Supercomputer Center The 1 MWh alkaline battery is replacing the 20,000 pounds of toxic lead-acid batteries formerly housed at the center and will provide an immediate boost to the center’s available backup power.

Neil – a second grader from Minnesota – is concerned about solar panel recycling While Neil’s concerns are warranted, there are reasons to be hopeful that we will be able to responsibly and profitably manage solar panel recycling as the volumes scale.

Canadian university to be equipped with a stealthy solar façade/microgrid Building-integrated photovoltaics provider Mitrex said its system will provide St. Mary’s University student residence with a power-producing microgrid.

Solar Superstar cities set the pace for solar development in the US Of the 56 cities surveyed in all eight editions of the Shining Cities report, 15 recorded a tenfold increase in their solar capacity between 2014 and 2022, yet there is still much untapped potential.