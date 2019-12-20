5 most popular articles at pv magazine US in 2019

Certain articles at pv magazine catch fire and capture the imagination of our solar colleagues as well as a wider, equally nerdy, audience.

Here are the most widely read and shared articles of 2019.

Tesla’s battery lab secrets: Telsa researchers see the potential for lithium-ion NMC532 graphite-based EV battery packs that can drive more than 1 million miles and last more than twenty years when used in stationary energy storage situations. John Weaver dives into the technology and its implications.

South Carolina city kills residential solar because math is hard: The city of Georgetown, SC decided to impose a $50 “monthly accounting fee” on all residential solar customers because the city’s billing software can’t handle solar energy production sent back to the grid. Tim Sylvia exposes this bureaucratic obstacle to solar.

Record setting solar power price under 2¢/kWh in LA: Weaver reports on the city’s municipal utility readying a 25-year power purchase agreement for 400 MWac of solar power at 1.997¢/kWh and goes into detail on the project developed by 8Minute.

NREL’s utility-scale solar and lithium-ion storage cost breakdown: NREL’s inaugural report from early 2019 parsed utility-scale energy storage costs with various methods of tying it to solar power: co-located or not and DC- vs AC-coupled. Weaver, again, looks at the calculations for bottom-up pricing of utility-scale energy storage in a few different system configurations.

2/3 of U.S. voters say 100% renewable electricity by 2030 is important: Next to funding innovation, a 100% renewable energy mandate was considered the most important of several options for fighting climate change in a new poll. Former pv magazine editor Christian Roseland notes that climate competes with many other issues.

Thanks for your readership in 2019.