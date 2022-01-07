Sunrise brief: Palmetto captures PV potential of roughly 75% of U.S. rooftops

NovaSource acquires Heliolytics The deal was made as part of NovaSource’s goal to expand its suite of full lifecycle services in renewables operations and maintenance.

Recycle PV Solar and Solaris team up on PV recycling initiative With Solaris providing the logistics and supply chain expertise, Recycle PV Solar ramps up its efforts to tackle the problem of decommissioned solar panels in the U.S.

Solar-powered hydrogen for domestic applications via building-integrated transparent platform An international research group has created a closed-loop, transparent energy platform based on PV power generation and hydrogen production from photo-electrochemical cells. The system is claimed to supply power without interruption and to be transparent enough to be integrated into buildings.

Palmetto maps roughly 75% of U.S. rooftops The company’s Mapdwell division has captured the photovoltaic potential of 107 million rooftops.

Modern Energy invests $30 million in launch of Texas PV developer Industrial Sun is expected to begin its launch and multi-year deployment following the investment. The company focuses on developing large-scale solar projects for high-energy commercial and industrial customers.

SunVest New Energy awarded 38 MW of community solar in Illinois The capacity was awarded under the Illinois Adjustable Block Program, which was approved in September, after months of industry stagnation.

Franklin Whole Home debuts smart energy storage system The integrated battery and control system with artificial intelligence is inverter-agnostic, comes EV charger ready, and turns a home into a micro-grid when the grid is down.