Recycle PV Solar and Solaris team up on PV recycling initiative

Recycle PV Solar and Solaris Global partnered to bring end-to-end solutions to reuse or recycle decommissioned solar PV panels. Recycle PV Solar is planned to focus on reuse and recycling, and Solaris on logistics.
Recycle PV Solar is not new to solar recycling. The company was founded in 2018, and in 2019 it entered into a partnership with PV CYCLE, a global expert in PV recycling programs, to develop the U.S. market. Recycle PV Solar recently moved into a new location in Reno/Sparks, Nevada in part of Solaris’s expansive facility, and it has begun setting up expanded operations.
Exponential growth of PV installations continues in the US and so will the growth in PV panel waste streams. According to SEIA, around 140,000 solar panels are being installed per day. In a recent 2020 study, the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) projected US solar waste streams to accrue to as much as 1.2 million metric tons (74.6 GW) by 2030. PV panel decommissioning is growing rapidly for a variety of reasons: aging systems, extreme weather damage, upgrading, and tax policies. This “someday” problem is already here and is being referred to as a “tsunami” by some PV industry experts.
“Solaris, too, has been seeing a significant growth in decommissioned PV panels over the last few years,” said Solaris’s EVP, Neville Darlaston.
Solaris, a subsidiary of Fracht USA and a part of the global Fracht Group, was established in 2019 to provide full lifecycle solutions across the globe for the solar industry and to fill in logistics and supply chain gaps.
