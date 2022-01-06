Palmetto maps roughly 75% of U.S. rooftops

Palmetto, a technology platform company that performs residential solar installations and services, announced it mapped over 107 million rooftops across the United States. The company’s software and mapping division, Mapdwell, acquired in 2021, charted the solar potential of roughly 75% of all U.S. buildings.

Palmetto uses this data for its own solar deployment plans and licenses the data via application programming interfaces (APIs) to utilities such as ConEd, Pepco, BGE, and others.

“Mapdwell now covers 81% of the U.S. population in 38 states and Washington D.C., including all current Palmetto service areas,” said Eduardo Berlin, executive vice president of Palmetto and Founder of Mapdwell. “Our goal is to map the solar potential and derive energy load profiles of every building across the U.S. — and we’re on track to accomplish just that in the very near future.”

Incubated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the software instantly assesses any building’s rooftop potential for solar energy production and battery storage and provides a baseline energy load profile. A cost-benefit analysis is performed within minutes, including an estimated payback period for the investment.

The tool, which features 3D modeling of the roof, won a Fast Company Design Award in 2014, and entered service for Palmetto in July 2021. Palmetto was founded in 2010, and has a business model of stripping out costs and accelerating the buying process through tech-enabled tools and a decentralized marketplace of sellers and builders. The company said it has served over 10,000 customers across 23 states.

An earlier model presentation of Mapdwell from MIT can be viewed below: