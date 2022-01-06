NovaSource acquires Heliolytics

NovaSource Power Services, a global O&M provider in commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar markets, announced that it has acquired advanced aerial inspections and site data service provider Heliolytics, Inc.
The two companies have a long history of collaboration across NovaSource’s roughly 18 GW portfolio of assets under management, and, in announcing the acquisition, NovaSource shared that the move is “highly complementary to NovaSource’s existing O&M portfolio and strengthens the company’s ability to offer best-in-class lifecycle services within the renewable energy sector.”
Heliolytics, based in Toronto, will continue as a standalone entity and will retain the Heliolytics name, branding, and personnel.
“NovaSource is building an exciting platform to offer the next generation of solar lifecycle operations,” said Heliolytics CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Andrews. “We are thrilled to integrate with NovaSource as we both share the same vision of what the future of solar operations should be.”
