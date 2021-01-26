Solar O&M providers merge

NovaSource Power Services and SunSystem Technology LLC, two operations and maintenance (O&M) providers, have merged to boost service to the U.S. and global solar markets.

NovaSource, a Texas-based portfolio company of Canadian private equity firm Clairvest Group, was founded in 2020 amid Clairvest’s acquisition of SunPower’s O&M business. NovaSource later bought First Solar’s North American O&M unit. The company said it currently manages more than 3.5 GW of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale projects.

California-based SunSystem Technology has been a leading U.S. distributed generation O&M provider, servicing residential portfolios, commercial system owners and asset managers, and EV charging station networks.

Through this merger, the combined group will operate as NovaSource and have a joint global workforce in nine different countries. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

NovaSource said the merger means its field technicians will now be within a one-hour drive of 95% of the U.S. solar infrastructure, helping cut time, save money, and increase services nationwide.

“The combined scale, coverage, and experience will bring tremendous value and capabilities to our existing and future customers,” said SunSystem CEO Derek Chase, who will lead NovaSource’s distributed generation O&M unit.

Jack Bennett, CEO of NovaSource, said that the merger will help asset owners meet their rapidly evolving needs.

Earlier this month, Consolidated Asset Management Services acquired the U.S. solar O&M unit of Belectric Inc., which oversees 141 operating sites in 11 states.