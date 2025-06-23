Utility-scale solar developer Solv Energy acquires transmission contractor

Solv Energy, a utility-scale solar and storage infrastructure services company, announced it acquired Spartan Infrastructure, a high-voltage transmission and distribution contractor. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Solv Energy has built more than 500 utility-scale solar and storage plants totaling over 20 GW of generating capacity. The company also provides operations and maintenance services to 143 operating power plants representing over 17 GW of generating capacity in 30 states. In addition to engineering, procurement, and construction and O&M services, the company offers value-added services including SCADA solutions, large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services.
Spartan Infrastructure and Solv Energy have a history of collaborating on projects in the U.S. Southwest, South Central and Mountain West regions. Spartan Infrastructure brings experience in the planning, communication and coordination required to supply and manage material for transmission projects using multiple vendors, receiving locations and delivery points. The team has longstanding relationships with “all major transmission line material suppliers.”
“Bringing Spartan Infrastructure into the Solv Energy family is highly strategic and enhances our ability to deliver an end-to-end solution for our clients,” said George Hershman, chief executive officer, Solv Energy.
The company’s construction capabilities include right-of-way clearing, access road, pad site construction, foundation installation, and crane-based and aerial installation of steel poles, wood, concrete, and lattice towers. Spartan has experience installing optical ground wire, conductor and shield wire across varied terrain. The company also provides site reclamation and project monitoring and controls services.
