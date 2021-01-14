CAMS acquires Belectric’s U.S. solar O&M business

Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS) has acquired the U.S. solar operations and maintenance (O&M) business of Belectric Inc., which oversees 141 operating sites in 11 states.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Belectric Inc. is part of the Belectric Group, which recently reported it has constructed and manages about 3 GW of utility-scale solar plants globally.
CAMS told pv magazine USA that Belectric’s U.S. O&M portfolio totals 184 MW.
Headquartered in Texas, CAMS provides a range of services to owners of power generation and oil and gas assets. The company said it considers this solar O&M transaction a natural extension of its existing clean energy offerings.
Since its establishment in 2007, CAMS has expanded its presence in renewables generation, including wind, solar, and battery storage, representing approximately 3.5 GW of generating capacity.
Last year, other U.S. industry stakeholders sold off their O&M businesses, most notably SunPower and First Solar.
