Cleanleaf Energy O&M portfolio grows to 1.8 GW

Cleanleaf Energy, formerly Borrego O&M, announced the signing of agreements to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services to new utility-scale projects totaling 350 MW in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The portfolio consists of five total projects–four in Georgia and one in Pennsylvania, all of which are owned by Heelstone Renewable Energy.

Heelstone was launched in 2012 initially with projects in North Carolina. By 2016 the company had expanded its development into California and in 2019 received an investment from Ares Infrastructure and Power, to help develop its utility-scale solar projects across the U.S. In January of 2024, Heelstone was acquired by Qualitas Energy, at which time the developer reportedly had a portfolio of 20 GW of solar and storage assets.

“We did our homework, and Cleanleaf stood out with the most advanced and competitive services,” said a representative from the Heelstone Renewable Energy leadership team.

The agreements for the O&M of these projects are set for five years, with automatic renewals thereafter. All projects are scheduled to go live within the next 30 to 90 days, Cleanleaf told pv magazine USA.

“This achievement underscores our capabilities and readiness to handle more utility-scale projects and the synergies of our large DG footprint in 27 states combined with a growing utility-scale portfolio creates an exciting future for effective, high performing O&M services to the solar industry,” said Cleanleaf’s CEO, Mikael Backman.

With the addition of 350 MW in projects, Cleanleaf’s O&M portfolio now encompass a total of 1.8 GW. These new projects will be supported by Cleanleaf’s Realtime Operations Center in Dallas.

Cleanleaf was spun out of Borrego in 2022. Borrego, which was formed in 2002, began offering O&M services about ten years ago and grew to provide services for commercial and industrial as well as utility-scale solar.