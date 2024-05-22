Sunrise brief: The role of states in promoting virtual power plants

NYPA prequalifies 79 developers and investors for renewable projects The developers and investors were selected based on a Request for Information (RFI) issued in March that sought to assess potential interest and opportunities for solar, wind, battery storage, green hydrogen, geothermal, and related transmission projects.

What are states doing to make virtual power plants a reality? With policymakers, utilities, and private enterprise working collaboratively to find solutions that work for a given state’s unique circumstances, we will surely see continued growth of virtual power plants.

NREL-led consortium releases PV reliability forecasting tools The Durable Module Materials consortium (DuraMAT) announced in its latest annual report the availability of new PV forecasting tools, and new research results towards the goal of more reliable PV modules.

Qcells residential solar financing arm closes its first asset backed securities totaling over $250 million Qcells residential solar finance platform EnFin secured an asset backed securities transaction totaling $252.86 million.

Minnesota legislature passes energy infrastructure permitting reforms The legislation removes key roadblocks to the development of solar, wind and battery energy storage.

Cleanleaf Energy O&M portfolio grows to 1.8 GW Cleanleaf, spun out of Borrego in 2022, signed agreements with Heelstone Renewable Energy to provide O&M services to five solar projects in Pennsylvania and Georgia.