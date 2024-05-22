People on the move: Advantage Capital Renewables, New Energy Equity, and more

Impact investment firm Advantage Capital announced the appointment of energy executive Steven Lichtin as managing director and chief executive officer of Advantage Capital Renewables. Lichtin brings nearly 15 years of experience developing solar and energy storage projects totaling over 10GWs in various markets across the U.S. Prior to joining Advantage Capital, he was Vice President of Development at CypressCreek Renewables, a renewable energy independent power producer (IPP).
Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Darren Devine started a new position as Chief Financial Officer at Linea Energy
- Ty Baccile II was promoted to Director of Development at New Energy Equity
- Oran Arms started a new positions as Director of Business Development at Catalyze
- Emilie Wangerman started a new position as Chief Operating Officer at Lightsource BP
Community Solar Developer – NY
- New York, NY
- Permanent
- $155,000 – $165,000 per year
- Solar
Job Description
As the Director of Community Solar Development you will work on community solar projects in New York State up to 5MW with the trajectory of growing into the NE. You will lead the process including land acquisition, permitting, utility interconnection, regulatory compliance, environmental studies and all other tasks necessary for the successful development of solar projects. You will have two direct reports as well as oversee contractors and consulting agencies.
Responsibilities
- Structuring, negotiating and managing land agreements and local tax agreements
- Manage local government permitting process and environmental studies
- Manage the utility interconnection process
- Manage consultants, external stakeholders and other third parties to ensure project success
- Work and coordinate with experts on project design
- Manage budgets, milestones, schedules, and deliverables
- Manage application to various solar incentive programs
- Gather market intelligence and create strong relationships with appropriate government, regulatory and utility officials to maximize approval process, revenue and incentive mechanisms
- Manage contracts and coordinate consultants for needed professional services including outside environmental, engineering and legal
- Coordinate development efforts with engineering, financial and accounting teams
- Provide local representation for all aspects project of project development
Qualifications
- 3-5+ years of relevant experience in solar development with at least some of that time in NYS community solar
- 2+ Years leading solar permitting for project development
- Bachelor’s degree in finance, engineering or other relevant field
- Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills
- Ability to be self-motivated and sense of entrepreneurship
- Strong organizational skills and rigor
- Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional, multi-departmental tasks
- Strong interpersonal and teamwork skills
- Candidate must be articulated, motivated, independent, creative and organized.
