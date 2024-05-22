People on the move: Advantage Capital Renewables, New Energy Equity, and more

Impact investment firm Advantage Capital announced the appointment of energy executive Steven Lichtin as managing director and chief executive officer of Advantage Capital Renewables. Lichtin brings nearly 15 years of experience developing solar and energy storage projects totaling over 10GWs in various markets across the U.S. Prior to joining Advantage Capital, he was Vice President of Development at CypressCreek Renewables, a renewable energy independent power producer (IPP).

Pinneaple Energy Inc., provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households and small business, today announced that chief executive officer Kyle Udseth has decided to resign his position, effective immediately. Pineapple Board Member and SUNation Energy founder Scott Maskin will assume the position of Interim chief executive officer. SUNation Energy, a regional solar company based on Long Island, NY was acquired by Pineapple Energy in November 2022. Mr. Maskin, a 23-year veteran of the solar industry, founded SUNation in 2003.

Xcel Energy named Rob Berntsen as the company’s executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer. Berntsen takes over the role from Amanda Rome, who held the position on an interim basis while also serving in her role as executive vice president, group president – utilities and chief customer officer.

“With two decades’ experience working in the energy sector, Rob is well suited to guide us forward as we lead the nation’s transition to a clean energy economy,” said Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy’s chairman, president, and CEO.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Darren Devine started a new position as Chief Financial Officer at Linea Energy

started a new position as Chief Financial Officer at Linea Energy Ty Baccile II was promoted to Director of Development at New Energy Equity

was promoted to Director of Development at New Energy Equity Oran Arms started a new positions as Director of Business Development at Catalyze

started a new positions as Director of Business Development at Catalyze Emilie Wangerman started a new position as Chief Operating Officer at Lightsource BP

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Job of the Week Community Solar Developer – NY New York, NY

Permanent

$155,000 – $165,000 per year

Solar Job Description As the Director of Community Solar Development you will work on community solar projects in New York State up to 5MW with the trajectory of growing into the NE. You will lead the process including land acquisition, permitting, utility interconnection, regulatory compliance, environmental studies and all other tasks necessary for the successful development of solar projects. You will have two direct reports as well as oversee contractors and consulting agencies. Responsibilities Structuring, negotiating and managing land agreements and local tax agreements

Manage local government permitting process and environmental studies

Manage the utility interconnection process

Manage consultants, external stakeholders and other third parties to ensure project success

Work and coordinate with experts on project design

Manage budgets, milestones, schedules, and deliverables

Manage application to various solar incentive programs

Gather market intelligence and create strong relationships with appropriate government, regulatory and utility officials to maximize approval process, revenue and incentive mechanisms

Manage contracts and coordinate consultants for needed professional services including outside environmental, engineering and legal

Coordinate development efforts with engineering, financial and accounting teams

Provide local representation for all aspects project of project development Qualifications 3-5+ years of relevant experience in solar development with at least some of that time in NYS community solar

2+ Years leading solar permitting for project development

Bachelor’s degree in finance, engineering or other relevant field

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Ability to be self-motivated and sense of entrepreneurship

Strong organizational skills and rigor

Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional, multi-departmental tasks

Strong interpersonal and teamwork skills

Candidate must be articulated, motivated, independent, creative and organized. Apply here.