Franklin Whole Home debuts smart energy storage system

Franklin Whole Home will debut its first product, a residential storage solution, at Intersolar North America next week in California. The system was designed in the U.S. by the FranklinWH team, based in San Francisco, with manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China. The FranklinWH system integrates its lithium iron phosphate “aPower” battery with artificial intelligence, which is part of the included aGate smart control system.

The 13.6 KWh battery is compatible with any PV inverter technology, the company reports, and it can connect with existing solar systems while scaling up to 15 units for a total of 204 KWh of capacity. In the event of a power failure, its black start feature creates a micro-grid for the home.

The AI function in the aGate control system allows it to manage complex load scenarios. This safeguards the main panel but also enables the homeowner to integrate three additional large loads such as HVAC, pool heating, or electric vehicle charging. The app prompts homeowners to modify consumption when needed or, with its smart export capability, send power back to the grid at peak rates.

FranklinWH said there is no assembly involved and that the home’s electric panel does not need to be upgraded. In addition, the aGate’s advanced monitoring helps installers pinpoint and resolve failures remotely. The Franklin Home Power solution is backed by a 12-year warranty and a bankability report from DNV. A single unit is priced at around $10,000.

FranklinWH will host a public event at Intersolar on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. in booth 1059 to mark the company’s new UL certifications and bankability milestones. Representatives from CSA Group, Intertek and DNV will be on hand.

The company was founded in 2019 and employs a team of leading storage and power electronics experts. FranklinWH has more than 30 patents pending.