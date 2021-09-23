Sunrise brief: Fusion Renewables taps iSun to develop 448 MW of solar

iSun wins contract to develop 448 MW of solar. The company was selected by Fusion Renewable to develop three solar projects.
SRP signs PPA for 440+ MW of solar capacity. Clēnera will build and operate CO Bar Solar, which could enter service in Arizona in 2024.
Clean Energy Group awards $1 million for solar + storage in underserved communities. The funds have led to the completion of 30 solar + storage projects in low-income communities, with 63 more on the way.
Catalyze acquires Sol Alliance in its latest move to expand nationally. The deal brings Colorado-based Catalyze a project development pipeline of more than 80 MW.
Generac unveils microinverter as it expands into solar and energy storage. The new single-module and two-module microinverters are part of Generac’s entry into solar and storage.
People on the Move: RES, Loop Energy, Community Energy, and more. Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.
KORE and ZEV to develop technology to electrify the transportation sector. The teams plan to focus on thermal management, safety, and module and pack configurability towards higher energy and power densities.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.