Sunrise brief: Fusion Renewables taps iSun to develop 448 MW of solar

iSun wins contract to develop 448 MW of solar. The company was selected by Fusion Renewable to develop three solar projects.

SRP signs PPA for 440+ MW of solar capacity. Clēnera will build and operate CO Bar Solar, which could enter service in Arizona in 2024.

Clean Energy Group awards $1 million for solar + storage in underserved communities. The funds have led to the completion of 30 solar + storage projects in low-income communities, with 63 more on the way.

Catalyze acquires Sol Alliance in its latest move to expand nationally. The deal brings Colorado-based Catalyze a project development pipeline of more than 80 MW.

Generac unveils microinverter as it expands into solar and energy storage. The new single-module and two-module microinverters are part of Generac’s entry into solar and storage.

People on the Move: RES, Loop Energy, Community Energy, and more. Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

KORE and ZEV to develop technology to electrify the transportation sector. The teams plan to focus on thermal management, safety, and module and pack configurability towards higher energy and power densities.