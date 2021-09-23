Catalyze acquires Sol Alliance in its latest move to expand nationally

Independent power producer Catalyze said it acquired Sol Alliance, a solar sales and development firm that operates in the Northeast.
The deal brings Colorado-based Catalyze a project development pipeline of more than 80 MW, and is expected to provide access to markets that include New York and New Jersey. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Catalyze said it has partnered with Sol Alliance for more than a year on project development and acquisition. Sol Alliance partners Stephen Owen and Jared Haines, along with VP of operations Matthew Effler, will join the Catalyze team.
Catalyze CEO Steve Luker said that along with the company’s acquisition of California-based developer PermaCity and energy storage provider Prisma Energy Solutions earlier this year, the Sol Alliance deal builds on previously announced plans to acquire regional distributed solar development firms.
As part of the transaction, Sol Alliance will gain access to Catalyze’s origination-to-operations software integration platform, REenergyze, and rooftop solar panel mounting technology, SolarStrap, along with battery storage and integration expertise, supply chain, committed project capital, tax equity partners, and shared services.
Catalyze is backed by EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners LLC, and Mercuria Energy.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.