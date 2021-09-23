KORE and ZEV to develop technology to electrify the transportation sector

KORE Power and Zero Electric Vehicles signed a joint development agreement to design, develop, and manufacture what they said would be “low-cost, highly configurable electric vehicle solutions” to help electrify the transportation sector.

KORE is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-energy-density lithium-ion pouch cells and module configurations for the electric vehicle and energy sector applications. ZEV is also a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric powertrains for fleet customers. ZEV is working to advance EV thermal technologies including an advanced battery cell passive thermal management system intended to deliver power conservation and optimize battery cell performance.

Under the agreement, the KORE and ZEV teams focus on three areas: thermal management, safety, and module and pack configurability towards higher energy and power densities. KORE will provide ZEV with battery cells and supplies for their electrification solution through 2030.

KORE currently has an annual production capacity of 2 GWh and expects to expand to a total annual capacity of 18 GWh by the end of 2030.