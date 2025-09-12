In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

EIA says solar module report no longer worth it

The federal agency says it has ‘determined that the value of the data collected by the survey no longer exceeds the burden of collecting and publishing it,’ and has proposed canceling the program.

RE+: Ten cutting-edge technologies from North America’s largest solar trade show

New solar panels, battery energy storage systems, factory announcements and more are set to be unveiled at RE+ Las Vegas, Nevada, Sep 8-11.

Tesla unveils new generation of utility-scale batteries

Tesla introduced the Megapack 3 and the Megablock, marking a leap toward faster deployment, greater scalability, and higher energy density.

California’s virtual power plant program helped prevent blackouts and reliance on fossil fuels. Now its future is in jeopardy.

Gov. Newsom pushed off making a decision over the fate of a program to prevent California’s blackouts and lower costs, but now his time to make a decision is running out — and so is the program’s funding.

Renewables investments shifting from US to EU, says BloombergNEF

Utility-scale solar investment fell 19% globally, led by mainland China, Spain, Greece, and Brazil, while EU spending rose 63%, says BloombergNEF (BNEF).

Popular consumer electronics companies tout new products, partners at RE+ 2025

Three battery manufacturing companies unveiled new products at RE+, North America’s largest solar and energy storage conference.

