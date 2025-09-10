Renewables investments shifting from US to EU, says BloombergNEF

From pv magazine Global

Global renewable energy investment reached a record $386 billion in the first half of 2025, a 10% increase driven by offshore wind and small-scale PV, according to BNEF.

Financing for utility-scale solar and onshore wind fell 13% compared to the first half of 2024, marking its lowest share of total investment since 2006.

Utility-scale solar investment declined 19% year-over-year, led by mainland China, Spain, Greece, and Brazil, where curtailment and exposure to negative energy prices were high. Markets with government auctions or strong corporate energy demand were less affected.

Small-scale solar partly offset the drop in larger projects, as these installations can be implemented quickly and brought online before policy changes affect revenue or profitability.

In mainland China, investment in small-scale solar nearly doubled year-over-year, while utility-scale solar fell 28% ahead of a regulatory change exposing renewables to electricity price volatility. Despite this, Ember data shows China installed 256 GW from January to June 2025.

The United States recorded the largest decline, with committed spending down $20.5 billion, or 36%, from the second half of 2024. Developers accelerated construction late last year to secure tax credits, then slowed activity in early 2025 amid political uncertainty and rising tariff risks.

EU investment rose nearly $30 billion, or 63%, as companies shifted capital from the United States to Europe, BNEF said.

Emerging markets that grew strongly in 2024 generally maintained investment levels, except Southeast Asia (+7%) and Latin America, where smaller markets captured their largest share of regional investment to date.