Canadian startup launches residential heat pump with 24/7 monitoring

From pv magazine Global

Canada-based heat pump manufacturer Jetson has unveiled a new residential heat pump that reportedly provides 24/7 monitoring, real-time performance alerts, over-the-air updates, and indoor air quality sensing.

“Most heat pump systems today are still made and installed by companies rooted in gas equipment; they know hardware, not software,” said the company’s co-founder, Stephen Lake. “That’s a problem, because software is what unlocks real gains in efficiency, comfort, and control. Jetson Air uses continuous software updates, monitoring and smart optimization to make your home more comfortable and your system more efficient, all while getting better over time.”

The Jetson Air heat pump system is available in four versions with a size of 2 tons to 5 tons. Its number of tons doesn’t refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a home needs.

The heat pump uses R-454B as the refrigerant. Its cooling capacity is rated at between 24,400 Btuh and 60,000 Btuh, while the heating capacity ranges from 26,o00 Btuh to 60,000 Btuh.

It also features a cooling energy efficiency rating (EER2) of up to 11.7 and a cooling seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER2) of up to 17. The heating coefficient of performance (COP) is between 3.9 and 4.1.

The system can reportedly operate at temperatures between -15 C and 52 C for cooling and between -30 C and 30 C for heating. Its sound level is between 35.5 dB and 50.5 dB

The company described the new product as the industry’s first fully integrated smart home heat pump platform, “featuring one-day installation and prices approximately half the cost of traditional contractors.”

The manufacturer also said the system integrates air quality sensors, an energy monitor, and a smart thermostat, which can enable system optimization around time-of-use rates and demand-response events.

“With the addition of Jetson Care, a 10-year fully-inclusive warranty and subscription service that covers 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, and annual check-ups, homeowners gain peace of mind and protection from unexpected repair costs,” the Vancouver-based company said.